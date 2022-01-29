NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Greenville police arrest man for making false bomb threats

Allen Hardison III
Allen Hardison III(Pitt County Detention Center)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 9:18 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been arrested by Greenville police for making false bomb threats.

The Greenville Police Department says Allen Hardison III has been charged with felony making a false bomb threat to a public building, felony fleeing to elude arrest, and two misdemeanor counts of violating a domestic violence protective order.

The Washington Police Department also charged Hardison with two counts of felony hoax bomb threats.

Greenville police say at about 6:50 p.m. Thursday, the Washington Police Department received a bomb threat and Hardison was immediately identified as the suspect. Greenville police say they found Hardison near the intersection of Greenville Boulevard NE and US 264 E.

Greenville police say when they tried to pull Hardison over, he did not stop and instead continued toward Washington on US 264 E. Officers chased him to the Beaufort County line where he was arrested.

The investigation is ongoing and police say more charges are likely coming.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Condos built by City View Terraces on Julia Maulden Pl are currently under notice of...
Charlotte contractor faces foreclosure on new homes he’s trying to sell to potential buyers
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for the WBTV viewing area for Friday night snow.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Mecklenburg, other counties ahead of evening snow
The wife of a Salisbury man killed in an alleged impaired driving crash said her husband would...
‘I know he would have forgiven him instantly’: Widow speaks about husband killed in alleged impaired driving crash
WBTV First Alert Weather midday update 1/28/22
Elissia Wilson: 1 First Alert for tonight’s snow plus a look at next week

Latest News

CPI Security has suggestions on how you can save money on your electric bill.
Preparing your home for winter weather without facing a high electric bill
Preparing your home for winter weather
Preparing your home for winter weather
New Indy Containerboard says they are well on their way to honoring the South Carolina...
A look inside: New Indy Containerboard works to honor EPA order, address S.C. odor dilemma
Product Test: Leigh and Caroline test out the Go Warmer hand warmers
Product Test: Leigh and Caroline test out the Go Warmer hand warmers
One person is dead following an early-morning house fire in Concord.
Firefighters: 1 dead after fire breaks out in Concord home