Greenville police arrest man for making false bomb threats

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been arrested by Greenville police for making false bomb threats.

The Greenville Police Department says Allen Hardison III has been charged with felony making a false bomb threat to a public building, felony fleeing to elude arrest, and two misdemeanor counts of violating a domestic violence protective order.

The Washington Police Department also charged Hardison with two counts of felony hoax bomb threats.

Greenville police say at about 6:50 p.m. Thursday, the Washington Police Department received a bomb threat and Hardison was immediately identified as the suspect. Greenville police say they found Hardison near the intersection of Greenville Boulevard NE and US 264 E.

Greenville police say when they tried to pull Hardison over, he did not stop and instead continued toward Washington on US 264 E. Officers chased him to the Beaufort County line where he was arrested.

The investigation is ongoing and police say more charges are likely coming.

