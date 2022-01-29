First Alert Weather: Get ready for a COLD Saturday!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The snow is moving quickly away but the cold temperatures moving in will likely be a bigger deal than the snow.

Highs in the 30s

Wind chills in the 20s

Warmer next week

Many areas picked up overnight snow. It was enough to cover the grass in many places and possibly cause some slick spots on roads.

While temperatures stayed above freezing a lot of the night, we won’t get far ABOVE freezing today. Highs will only reach the upper 30s. With the breeze factored in, it will feel more like the 20s most of the day. It will feel like the single digits in the mountains.

Forecast wind chill (First Alert Weather)

Tonight will be even colder as we fall to the upper teens in most places and single digits in the mountains. Thankfully, the winds should die down a bit as the storm system continues to move away from us.

Sunday won’t be quite as cold, but it will still be running about five degrees below average. There will be plenty of sun to go along with the high in the mid-40s.

The week ahead will be considerably warmer. Highs return to the mid to upper 50s on Monday and Tuesday. We’ll be in the 60s Wednesday and Thursday.

There is a First Alert from Wednesday night into Thursday night. Rain is a good possibility. There could even be a few thunderstorms. How’s that for a turn-around?

7 day forecast (First Alert Weather)

It will be back to normal again on Friday when highs will be back in the low 50s.

Make it a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

