Firetruck overturns, shuts down road in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A wreck involving an overturned fire engine has caused at least one road to shut down in Gastonia.

The wreck happened around 10:51 a.m. off Bud Wilson Road near Woodbeam Lane in the Crowders Mountain area, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Please keep our Brothers and Sisters from Crowders Mtn Fire and Rescue in your thoughts and Prayers as they were involved in a serious accident earlier today. — Union Road Fire (@UnionRoadVFD) January 29, 2022

WBTV is working to learn if there were any injuries and how many vehicles were involved.

Local fire and rescue departments took to social media to wish thoughts and prayers to those involved.

Please keep our brothers and sisters at Station 55 in your thoughts and prayers! Posted by Ranlo Fire & Rescue on Saturday, January 29, 2022

Please keep the brothers and sisters of the Crowders Mountain Fire Department in your thoughts and prayers during this time Posted by Bessemer City Fire Department on Saturday, January 29, 2022

This is a developing situation. Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.