Firetruck overturns, shuts down road in Gastonia
The wreck happened off Bud Wilson Road, close to Sparrow Dairy Road.
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A wreck involving an overturned fire engine has caused at least one road to shut down in Gastonia.
The wreck happened around 10:51 a.m. off Bud Wilson Road near Woodbeam Lane in the Crowders Mountain area, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
WBTV is working to learn if there were any injuries and how many vehicles were involved.
Local fire and rescue departments took to social media to wish thoughts and prayers to those involved.
This is a developing situation. Highway Patrol is investigating.
