Firetruck overturns, shuts down road in Gastonia

The wreck happened off Bud Wilson Road, close to Sparrow Dairy Road.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A wreck involving an overturned fire engine has caused at least one road to shut down in Gastonia.

The wreck happened around 10:51 a.m. off Bud Wilson Road near Woodbeam Lane in the Crowders Mountain area, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

WBTV is working to learn if there were any injuries and how many vehicles were involved.

Local fire and rescue departments took to social media to wish thoughts and prayers to those involved.

Please keep our brothers and sisters at Station 55 in your thoughts and prayers!

Posted by Ranlo Fire & Rescue on Saturday, January 29, 2022

Please keep the brothers and sisters of the Crowders Mountain Fire Department in your thoughts and prayers during this time

Posted by Bessemer City Fire Department on Saturday, January 29, 2022

This is a developing situation. Highway Patrol is investigating.

