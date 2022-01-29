NC DHHS Flu
Firefighters: 1 dead after fire breaks out in Concord home

A neighbor tried to rescue a person trapped inside, but was forced out due to smoke and fire.
One person is dead following an early-morning house fire in Concord.
One person is dead following an early-morning house fire in Concord.(Concord Fire Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 6:23 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead following an early-morning house fire in Concord on Saturday.

Concord Fire Department was called to a home just before 2:30 a.m. Jan. 29 at the corner of Malvern Drive SW and Salem Street SW.

Fire could be seen coming from the home’s front and back doors.

Crews say a neighbor ran into the house to try and rescue a person inside the home, but they were forced out by the fire and smoke. Firefighters were able to get them out and took life-saving measures, but they died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

About 40 firefighters were able to control the fire within 8 minutes.

The fire caused about $20,000 in damage to the home. The cause of the fire and identity of the decedent have not yet been released.

