Firefighters: 1 dead after fire breaks out in Concord home

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead following an early-morning house fire in Concord on Saturday.

Concord Fire Department was called to a home just before 2:30 a.m. Jan. 29 at the corner of Malvern Drive SW and Salem Street SW.

Fire could be seen coming from the home’s front and back doors.

Crews say a neighbor ran into the house to try and rescue a person inside the home, but they were forced out by the fire and smoke. Firefighters were able to get them out and took life-saving measures, but they died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

About 40 firefighters were able to control the fire within 8 minutes.

The fire caused about $20,000 in damage to the home. The cause of the fire and identity of the decedent have not yet been released.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.