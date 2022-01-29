Charlotte Hornets game continues despite expectation of winter weather

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With the threat of rain and snow Friday night, fans at the Spectrum Center were on both sides: some were excited, others can’t wait until the winter weather is over.

The Charlotte Hornets hosted the Los Angeles Lakers at 7:30 p.m. That means a packed arena with the game ending late into the night.

Fans, like Timothy Harris, drove almost three hours to watch LaMelo Ball and the Hornets.

“This is my second NBA professional game. I’m traveling from North Charleston,” Harris said.

When asked about the snow headed to Charlotte, he says he is ready.

“I’m prepared to stay overnight in a hotel and if I have to will stay the whole weekend. Luckily, I don’t have to work this weekend because I would have not made it with the threat of snow,” Harris said.

That was also the plan for Dequan Perea. He said he was not missing Friday’s game.

“Yeah, just go get a hotel and stay a couple days,” he added.

For those who work the game, the response was a little bit different. Several Honey Bees told WBTV they won’t be excited about the snow, “until we’re home safely.”

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.