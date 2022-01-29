Bridges, Hornets hold off short-handed Lakers, 117-114

NC DHHS Flu
Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges scores 26 as Charlotte beats the Los Angeles Lakers to move their record to 28-22.(Nate Wimberly / WBTV | WBTV)
By Steve Reed (Associated Press)
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Bridges had 26 points, Ish Smith provided a huge boost off the bench with 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting and the Charlotte Hornets held off the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers 117-114 on Friday night.

Russell Westbrook scored 35 points for the Lakers, but missed a potential winning 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left. LeBron James missed his second straight game because of left knee soreness, and Anthony Davis did not play due to right wrist soreness.

LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier each had 20 points for the Hornets.

Carmelo Anthony added 19 points for the Lakers, and rookie Austin Reaves had 16.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

