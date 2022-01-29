Black ice causes two wrecks in same area, seriously injuring 1 person

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A road covered in black ice caused two accidents in Mooresville Saturday morning, leaving one person seriously injured.

According to the Mount Mourne Fire Department, the first accident involved two vehicles at the 500 block of Faith Road. One was overturned. One person was taken to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

While crews were responding to the wreck, a second wreck happened because of the black ice.

No injuries were reported with the second wreck.

North Carolina Department of Transportation came out to treat the road.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.

