Activist arrested for using a megaphone while protesting former Rock Hill officer’s not guilty verdict

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Police arrested the leader of an activist group for using a megaphone while protesting the not guilty verdict of a former police officer in Rock Hill.

On Thursday afternoon, officers were in The Parks neighborhood, specifically on Tall Grass Bluff, after being notified of an assembly.

Earlier that day, officers say they had previously spoken to members of the same group in the same area advising laws that would regulate how to assemble without any violations of law or city ordinances.

Officers say Natasha Witherspoon, 33 of Rock Hill, was using a Bannan megaphone device with an audible siren during the assembly.

Witherspoon is the founder of Moms Against Racism, a group that has issued a set of demands after former Rock Hill police officer Jonathan Moreno was found not guilty of third-degree assault and battery in the controversial arrest of Travis Price last year.

Officers say they approached Witherspoon advising her of the City of Rock Hill Noise Ordinance again.

After the advisement, police say Witherspoon stepped into a yard stating she would continue to use the megaphone and the sound would be louder than the siren.

Within a few minutes, police claim Witherspoon began singing through the megaphone amplifying the sound which was in violation of the City of Rock Hill Noise Ordinance.

Officers approached Witherspoon and took her into custody. Witherspoon was taken to the Rock Hill Jail and the megaphone was placed into evidence.

Moms Against Racism is calling for an independent and transparent investigation; a release of the timeline of the citizen’s review board responding to the incident and updates on their establishment by Jan. 29; the city of Rock Hill to implement a policy that observes that jury selection represents the city’s demographics, and the Rock Hill Police Department to address the community on their current use of force policy and the necessary revisions to ensure that police brutality is intolerable within the department.

They also demanded answers from the citizen’s review board and an update on their job policies and implementations. A city spokesperson tells WBTV that the review board is still waiting for approval through the city council.

