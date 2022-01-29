NC DHHS Flu
11th-grade S.C. student Peyton Wyatt rings the bell after battle with advanced Hodgkin’s Lymphoma

“There isn’t a word that can match my emotions. Peyton rang the bell Wednesday at Levine Children’s. We are ending this chapter and her battle with advanced Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.”
Peyton Wyatt rang the bell. This is the 11th grader from Clover/Lake Wylie, with her mom.
Peyton Wyatt rang the bell. This is the 11th grader from Clover/Lake Wylie, with her mom.
By Molly Grantham
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - Peyton Wyatt rang the bell. This is the 11th grader from Clover/Lake Wylie, with her mom.

“Overjoyed is an understatement,” Gretchen Wyatt said. “There isn’t a word that can match my emotions. Peyton rang the bell Wednesday at Levine Children’s. We are ending this chapter and her battle with advanced Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. This chapter was filled with uncertainty and RAW FAITH. We are ready to turn the page and open a new one.”

If you remember from past #MollysKids posts, Peyton was originally given two weeks to live.

“The rush of family and friends on the onset of her diagnosis was just the beginning,” Gretchen said. “No one forgot her during the middle of her treatment and everyone kept encouraging her until the end. I wish I could screenshot all the positive and all the prayers and all the gifts, but it would circle the globe ten times. I believe YOU ALL had something to do with her pushing forward when she didn’t want to keep going. You showed her love. You gave her financial assistance. You helped her buy wigs, take travel ball, pay for our four bills, go to the beach, help with our $980,000 worth of medical bills, donated door dash, and much more. Thank you!”

When you invest in others, you can’t expect anything in return. But Gretchen has it right: If you love others, in time they will return their love back to you.

Many, many people helped Peyton and Gretchen during their cancer journey, including Dream On 3, and the best Charlotte consignment boutique, J.T. Posh. They read about her on Facebook and felt compelled to reach out and do something

“I am a single mom, but I know I wasn’t alone this past difficult time,” Gretchen said. “In return, Peyton knew she wasn’t alone. We were never alone. I’ll say it one final time here: Thank you.”

End of chapter.

Have a great weekend, Peyton, officially flying forward as no more treatments and cancer-free.

#MollysKids.

