Winter Weather Advisory issued for Mecklenburg, other counties ahead of evening snow

A Wind Chill Warning and Winter Weather Advisory are also in place for Watauga County.
The Piedmont won’t see any rain until very late in the day and afternoon readings will top out, yet again, in the upper 40s.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for counties in the WBTV viewing area beginning Friday night.

That advisory for the impacted counties, including Mecklenburg County, goes from 7 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday. Rain showers late in the day will change over to snow as colder air blasts in behind an Arctic cold front.

First Alert: Friday starts dry, cold before evening rain changes to snow

The mountains are expected to pick up two to four inches of new snow, though higher elevations will get a bit more. Everywhere else, the forecast will generally call for an inch or two, meaning most of the areas outside of the mountains will wind up with about as much snow as last Friday night.

Overnight lows will plummet to the teens and single digits in the mountains while the rest of the area wakes up to cold 20 degrees Saturday morning, so travel will be difficult in the morning.

The snow will be gone early Saturday morning as blustery conditions kick in.

WBTV First Alert Weather midday update 1/28/22
Elissia Wilson: 1 First Alert for tonight’s snow plus a look at next week
