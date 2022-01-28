Winter Weather Advisory issued for Mecklenburg, other counties ahead of evening snow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for counties in the WBTV viewing area beginning Friday night.

That advisory for the impacted counties, including Mecklenburg County, goes from 7 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday. Rain showers late in the day will change over to snow as colder air blasts in behind an Arctic cold front.

A Wind Chill Warning and Winter Weather Advisory are also in place for Watauga County.

More advisories and warnings have be issued for our area. Note the Wind Chill warning & Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga Co. & a Winter Weather Advisory that includes Mecklenburg Co.

All of this means snow, wind & cold headed our way. Stay Safe! #NCwx #SCwx #CLT pic.twitter.com/CiryJ6tUmR — Elissia Wilson (@ElissiaWilson) January 28, 2022

First Alert: Friday starts dry, cold before evening rain changes to snow

The mountains are expected to pick up two to four inches of new snow, though higher elevations will get a bit more. Everywhere else, the forecast will generally call for an inch or two, meaning most of the areas outside of the mountains will wind up with about as much snow as last Friday night.

Overnight lows will plummet to the teens and single digits in the mountains while the rest of the area wakes up to cold 20 degrees Saturday morning, so travel will be difficult in the morning.

The snow will be gone early Saturday morning as blustery conditions kick in.

