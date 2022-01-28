NC DHHS Flu
Warrant: Man charged for setting dog on fire in S.C.

Antonio Gant
Antonio Gant(Source: Union County Sheriff's Office)
By ALVIEANN CHANDLER
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man was arrested after setting a dog on fire, according to a warrant from the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Antonio Gant, 54, was charged with ill treatment of animals, according to the Office.

The warrant said that officials with animal control responded to a home on Mill Street in Union because of a dog on fire on January 1.

According to a warrant, Gant doused the dog with a flammable liquid and then lit the dog on fire.

Copyright 2022 FOX Carolina. All rights reserved.

