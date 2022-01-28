NC DHHS Flu
Towing services prep, warn drivers before third round of snow

“You might be out there stranded, so it’s better just not to go out.”
As a third winter storm targets the Charlotte area, tow truck drivers are going over their safety checks.
By Lowell Rose
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:58 AM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As a third winter storm targets the Charlotte area, tow truck drivers are going over their safety checks.

“We make sure our equipment is working good, so we make sure both of our chains are over there. We make sure our straps are all good,” Filimon Valentin, co-owner and driver at AVE Towing, said.

The list doesn’t end there. Staff at AVE Towing said before it snows, drivers make sure tires are in good condition and crews cover the towing beds with tarps to make sure everything is ready and clear of snow before heading out.

Related: Counties prepare for a third weekend of winter weather

“Looking forward to it. It is a little bit scary because you never know what’s going to happen. We do take extra precautions, we try to get ready, we get the shovels and everything. We make sure everything is working,” Valentin said.

Just like anyone on the road, tow truck drivers understand they can be vulnerable to wrecks too. So, drivers will be slower responding to calls because of the elements.

“We can get around 10 calls in just 15 minutes. While on these days we’re kind of slow right now, but on those snowy days there’s always something bound to happen,” Valentin said.

Crews will be paired up in two-people teams so they can clear scenes faster.

It’s not just law enforcement saying it; AVE Towing wants people to stay off the roads too if conditions get bad.

Just last Friday, Valentin had to pause operations until it was safe be out on calls.

AVE Towing is thinking about the safety of truck operators just as people at home should be thinking about safety before getting on snowy roads.

“Just know to be careful because sometimes a lot of tow truck companies or emergency services aren’t working. So you might be out there stranded, so it’s better just not to go out,” said Valentin.

To avoid getting stuck and waiting for tow service in the snow, stay home and stay safe.

