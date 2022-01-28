NC DHHS Flu
Steve Smith gives emotional words about Mecklenburg’s first behavioral health urgent care center

Legendary Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith spoke about what mental health and this special partnership with his foundation means to him.
By Andrew Barnett
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County’s budget for Fiscal Year 2022 is providing $2 million to support the creation of the first-ever Behavioral Health Urgent Care in the county in partnership with the Steve Smith Family Foundation.

Mecklenburg County adopts $2B budget

The goal of behavioral health urgent care centers is to provide a community-based option to stabilize individuals experiencing behavioral health crises in a way that reduces unnecessary trips to the emergency room, hospitalizations, and even incarcerations.

On Thursday night, legendary Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith spoke about what mental health and this special partnership with his foundation means to him.

“I’m not an absentee founder of my foundation. A lot of our programs that we have created are because of things I experienced when I was a young man,” Smith said.

‘It is a really big deal’: Expert discusses the positive impact after Steve Smith Sr.’s admission to being sexually assaulted as a child

Smith went on to talk about his upbringing and remembering life as a young man.

“I’ve learned what I was, was a young man. I was a Section 8 food stamp recipient. I was an indigent. I had no light and it wasn’t because my mom was lazy or on drugs. It was because that was what we had,” Smith said.

Smith talked about how the city of Charlotte changed his life while being a member of the Carolina Panthers for many years and how he wishes to continue his life going forward.

“But because of what I’ve been blessed with by being an NFL football player, I try to do the same thing. That I learned. It’s not what you do publicly, is what you do privately,” Smith said.

“And privately, I want to honor my wife and I want to honor my children. And I want to continue to honor my city that has adopted me and that’s my purpose. And when they lay me in the ground here, I want to leave a legacy on this city the same way that they’ve changed the legacy of my family for generations,” Smith said.

Back in 2018, Steve Smith wrote on NFL.com about his personal battle with depression.

“The first time I stepped into a counseling session was in 2002, when I saw a sports psychologist. I was able to retain what helped me reach my peak performance and able to get in the zone, shutting out the noise and negative thoughts on the field. I did that with flying colors, but I wasn’t able to grasp that concept in my life outside of the game. I couldn’t quiet the noise and negative thoughts in my mind. It wasn’t until I stepped away from the game at the end of the 2016 NFL season that I really began to take ownership and understand my personal journey with depression,” Smith said back in 2018.

