NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

SiriusXM launches Neil Young radio after Spotify agrees to remove music

Neil Young performs at the 30th Annual Bridge School Benefit Concert at the Shoreline...
Neil Young performs at the 30th Annual Bridge School Benefit Concert at the Shoreline Amphitheater on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016, in Mountain View, Calif. Young asked for his music to be removed from Spotify because he said the music and podcast platform is 'spreading fake information about vaccines.'(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – SiriusXM is launching a channel strictly dedicated to Neil Young.

This comes on the heels of the 76-year-old musician asking for his music to be removed from Spotify because he said the music and podcast platform is “spreading fake information about vaccines.”

He said he is upset because the streaming platform also hosts “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast. Rogan is an outspoken critic of COVID vaccines and has made inaccurate claims about them.

Spotify agreed to Young’s request but said it hopes to welcome him back soon.

Young said he appreciated his record company, Warner Brothers, standing behind him, since Spotify is responsible for 60 percent of his music being streamed all over the world.

He said it was “a huge loss for my record company to absorb.”

A day after Spotify agreed to grant the veteran rocker’s request, SiriusXM announced the return of Neil Young Radio.

“When you have an opportunity to present an iconic artist still at the height of his creativity, you don’t hesitate to do it, again,” said Steve Blatter, SiriusXM senior vice president and general manager of music programming. “Outspoken, brave and a true music icon, Neil Young is in a rare class of artists, and we are honored to collaborate with him to create a special audio experience for his fans.”

Listeners can hear Neil Young Radio on channel 27 and streaming online on the SXM App.

According to SiriusXM, the channel will include rarities and exclusives, every new song from his latest album Barn, epic hits and fan favorites from his solo music, as well as collaborations with Buffalo Springfield and Crosby Stills Nash & Young.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Condos built by City View Terraces on Julia Maulden Pl are currently under notice of...
Charlotte contractor faces foreclosure on new homes he’s trying to sell to potential buyers
Thomas Dex Llewellyn, left, William Troy Wilson, center, and Jackwlyn Corl, left, were all...
Three charged after naked man found in trunk of car with hands bound
Troopers said the car entered the expressway around 12:33 a.m. Tuesday going over 100 mph.
Victim identified in deadly crash on Monroe Expressway in Union County
A little more snow is expected in the mountains this time, but most Foothills and Piedmont...
First Alert: Winter Weather Advisory issued for N.C. mountains, Friday night snow likely in WBTV viewing area
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle

Latest News

FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse looks back as attorneys discuss items in the motion for mistrial...
Judge OKs agreement to destroy gun used by Kyle Rittenhouse
FILE - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin pauses while speaking during a media briefing at the...
Austin says Putin now has full range of options in Ukraine
Police are investigating after swastikas and profanity were found scrawled on parts of...
Swastikas spray painted on DC’s Union Station
FILE - In this March 30, 2004, file photo, Tarawa atoll, Kiribati, is seen in an aerial view....
COVID hits one of the last uninfected places on the planet
Maldonado-Passage was originally sentenced to 22 years in prison, but an appeals court ruled...
‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic resentenced to 21 years in prison