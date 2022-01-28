Round three? Drivers in Charlotte are preparing for the potential of more snow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials are once again asking for people to stay off the roads as much as possible between Friday evening and Saturday.

For the third weekend in a row, the streets of Charlotte could be blanketed in snow.

“My sister, when it snowed last weekend, she called me and said oh my gosh I’m out to eat and it’s snowing,” Wendy Shugart told WBTV. “I said what are you doing? We’re southern! Go home!”

Some southerners are in awe of the white stuff falling from the sky, while others are over the hype.

“Overboard,” Felicia Johnson said. “It’s overboard because it don’t be that bad.”

Whether you’re team snow or not, Tiffany Wright with AAA Carolinas says you need to prepare for what’s to come after the snow falls.

“A lot of people say well I’m great in the snow, but I can tell you this, no one is really an expert when it comes to ice,” Wright said. “It’s unpredictable and we know it only takes a small patch of ice to cause a driver to spin out.”

Wright says over the past two weekends, the most calls from stranded motorists came in the days following the snow event when melted snow turned to ice.

“You gotta be extra careful around bridges, overpasses, intersections,” Wright said. “Those tend to be the areas where the snow and the ice doesn’t thaw out as quick.”

She also says prepping your car before hitting the road will protect you and the drivers around you.

“We all think let’s just move the ice off the windshield, no!” she said. “We say remove the ice off the entire vehicle. I’m talking about the roof of your car, the trunk of your car, even the sides of your vehicle.”

Some drivers say they will be hitting the road this weekend, but with extra care.

“I just take my time,” Ivan Sturdivant said. “Let everybody else get ran off the road in ditches if they want to drive fast.”

Wright also says you should pack an emergency kit with basics like food, water, and something like sand or traction pads to help you if you do get stuck on the side of a road.

