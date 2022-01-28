Police: Two charged after unresponsive child brought to hospital in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – Two people were arrested Thursday after a non-responsive child was brought to Novant Hospital in Salisbury earlier this month, authorities said.

According to the Salisbury Police Department, officers said the child was brought to the hospital around 12 p.m. on Jan. 21.

“The child showed possible signs of neglect and was transported to Presbyterian Hospital for further treatment,” police said.

Salisbury Police’s criminal investigation division was notified and began an investigation.

After reviewing the medical information and facts obtained during the investigation, arrest warrants were obtained for 42-year-old Reed Karriker and 42-year-old Georgianna Karriker, charging each with one count of felony child abuse, according to the Salisbury Police Department.

The two were arrested on Jan. 27 and booked into the Rowan County Detention Center after each received a $40,000 bond, police said.

