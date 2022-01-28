NC DHHS Flu
Pedestrian struck, killed by train in Kings Mountain, police say

The collision happened along South Railroad Avenue in Kings Mountain.
Police were called after a pedestrian was struck by a train early Friday morning in Kings Mountain.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 7:58 AM EST
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a train early Friday morning in Kings Mountain.

Officers confirmed that the pedestrian has died from injuries sustained in the collision, which happened along South Railroad Avenue in Kings Mountain.

No other information was immediately available.

Stay with WBTV for more details as they come in.

