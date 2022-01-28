Pedestrian struck, killed by train in Kings Mountain, police say
The collision happened along South Railroad Avenue in Kings Mountain.
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a train early Friday morning in Kings Mountain.
Officers confirmed that the pedestrian has died from injuries sustained in the collision, which happened along South Railroad Avenue in Kings Mountain.
No other information was immediately available.
