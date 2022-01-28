Officer, accused in college student’s 2017 death by speeding patrol car, has case continued due to ‘missing evidence’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The case continues for a CMPD officer five years after a college student was hit and killed by a speeding police car in Charlotte in 2017.

The crash happened on East Morehead Street, near Dilworth Neighborhood Grill in July 2017.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer Phillip Barker was charged with involuntary manslaughter after he was reportedly driving up to 100 miles per hour in a 35 mile-per-hour zone while speeding to a crash scene.

While speeding to the scene, Office Barker hit and killed James Michael Short, a pedestrian walking in the crosswalk.

Short, a 28-year-old student at Central Piedmont Community College, was walking across Morehead street against the traffic light around 3:30 a.m. when he was hit, police said. Officer Barker was in a marked police car responding to a different crash at the time.

On Thursday, a Mecklenburg County judge granted a motion to continue Barker’s trial, which was supposed to start Feb. 7.

The judge says there was too much missing evidence in the case.

In 2019, the city of Charlotte paid $950,000 to the family of James Michael Short. Officer Barker remains on unpaid administrative leave.

