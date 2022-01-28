NC DHHS Flu
Officer, accused in college student’s 2017 death by speeding patrol car, has case continued due to ‘missing evidence’

The crash happened on East Morehead Street, near Dilworth Neighborhood Grill in July 2017.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:44 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The case continues for a CMPD officer five years after a college student was hit and killed by a speeding police car in Charlotte in 2017.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer Phillip Barker was charged with involuntary manslaughter after he was reportedly driving up to 100 miles per hour in a 35 mile-per-hour zone while speeding to a crash scene.

Charlotte pays $950,000 to family of CPCC student killed by speeding police car

While speeding to the scene, Office Barker hit and killed James Michael Short, a pedestrian walking in the crosswalk.

Short, a 28-year-old student at Central Piedmont Community College, was walking across Morehead street against the traffic light around 3:30 a.m. when he was hit, police said. Officer Barker was in a marked police car responding to a different crash at the time.

On Thursday, a Mecklenburg County judge granted a motion to continue Barker’s trial, which was supposed to start Feb. 7.

The judge says there was too much missing evidence in the case.

On duty CMPD officer hits, kills man in uptown Charlotte

In 2019, the city of Charlotte paid $950,000 to the family of James Michael Short. Officer Barker remains on unpaid administrative leave.

