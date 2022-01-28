New Indy addressing source of smell complaints

CATAWBA, S.C. (WBTV) - After a month of shedding the blame for an odor nuisance in the area and then several more months spent cleaning up the mess, New Indy Containerboard says they are well on their way to honoring the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and EPA’s requests.

“The efforts that we’ve done that New Indy has put in place have exceeded what the EPA expected and what DHEC expected we’ve been quick and rapid to make responses,” said Mill Manager Tony Hobson.

Today, we saw a much cleaner basin with much less sludge during a new tour.

Hobson says that’s because they’ve added three new surface barges and one new subsurface barge since clean-up efforts began.

Before, they only had one subsurface barge working on a 63-acre basin.

And then there’s the steam stripper, which gets methanol and hydrogen sulfide out of the condensate that gets dumped back into the basin. It is now up and running with apparently more improvements on the way.

“We’re not going to stop where we are. Our goal is to continue to optimize this and continue to prove we can keep it down at a low level,” said Hobson.

So why did it get at a higher level in the first place?

Hobson is pointing the finger at the previous owners.

“We end up discovering some things we didn’t recognize right of the bat. The facility was undermaintained.”

And while Hobson says they are committed to keeping clean for the community, the same community is still feeling the effects of the odor chemical mix.

DHEC says since Jan 1, more than 1,600 odor complaints have been submitted.

“No, it’s not normal. Not at all. Nobody should have to deal with that.”

“I wear it at the first sign of New Indy. That means if my nostrils start stinging, burning, I reach for the gas mask.”

