‘My favorite brother’: Family wants closure as questions loom over loved one’s mysterious death in Charlotte

The family is offering a $500 reward for any information in the case.
By Brandon Hamilton
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:59 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three months ago, the family of Sherodd Graves were planning his funeral and hoping for an arrest. Since then, they’ve taken their push for answers to social media.

Graves, 29, was found dead on Oct. 17, 2021 at Parkton Road and Albemarle Road in Charlotte, his family said.

“My dad notified me that my brother had passed away and that he was found on the side of Parkton Road and that somebody put him out of the car,” said Graves’ sister Brillan Myers.

Graves does not have a car, his family said.

“Never rarely seen him arguing with nobody so for something like this to happen to him, it just don’t seem right,” said brother Adrian Myers.

They suspect foul play.

“He was found with no shoes, no shirt, only underwear and pants. No socks or anything like that,” said Brillan Myers.

As the months have gone by, Graves’ family says they want closure.

With no answers - they say from police - they turned to social media.

“We want to see attention given to our son’s case to figure out what really happened that night because it was a total shock for us,” said his stepmother, Tangela Collins-Myers.

Collins-Myers says they are still waiting on an autopsy and toxicology report.

“It’s unacceptable to have your loved one placed beside the road and nothing is done about it,” she added.

They are also offering a $500 reward for any information in the case.

“It’s sad, we miss him,” said Adrian Myers.

WBTV reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for information on the case, but as of Thursday night, have not heard back.

Again, the family believes foul play is involved but as of now, say police haven’t classified the case as a homicide.

