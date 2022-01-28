More than 100 flights canceled Friday and Saturday at CLT Airport due to winter weather

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – More than 100 flights combined were canceled going to and from Charlotte on Friday and Saturday as winter weather is expected to impact the area.

According to FlightAware, there are 75 flights canceled and 125 flights delayed for Friday. So far, there are 134 flights canceled for Saturday, but there are no flights delayed Saturday within, into, or out of the United States at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the greater Charlotte area to include Charlotte Douglas International Airport beginning the evening of Friday, Jan. 28 through Saturday, Jan. 29.

Passengers are encouraged to check with their airline for flight status information before coming to the airport.

Use caution if traveling on the roads as icy conditions might be present.

Passengers are encouraged to check with their airline for flight status information before coming to the Airport.



⚠️Use caution if traveling on the roads as icy conditions might be present

