Man charged with murder after human remains found in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have charged a man with murder and other counts in connection with the discovery of human remains during the search for a missing person in Huntersville.

According to the Huntersville Police Department, Christopher John Nailor has been charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and concealing a death. He is currently being held without bond at the Mecklenburg County Jail.

Police said the homicide investigation continues and there is currently no threat to the community.

On Wednesday, Jan. 26, Huntersville Police received information about a potential homicide investigation involving a missing person.

Based on the information received, officers responded to Comanche Road and discovered what appears to be human remains.

No other information was made available.

