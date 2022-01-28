NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Man charged with murder after human remains found in Huntersville

Police said the homicide investigation continues and there is currently no threat to the community.
Police said the homicide investigation continues and there is currently no threat to the community.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have charged a man with murder and other counts in connection with the discovery of human remains during the search for a missing person in Huntersville.

According to the Huntersville Police Department, Christopher John Nailor has been charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and concealing a death. He is currently being held without bond at the Mecklenburg County Jail.

Police said the homicide investigation continues and there is currently no threat to the community.

Related: Human remains found during missing person investigation in Huntersville, person of interest in custody

On Wednesday, Jan. 26, Huntersville Police received information about a potential homicide investigation involving a missing person.

Based on the information received, officers responded to Comanche Road and discovered what appears to be human remains.

No other information was made available.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Condos built by City View Terraces on Julia Maulden Pl are currently under notice of...
Charlotte contractor faces foreclosure on new homes he’s trying to sell to potential buyers
Thomas Dex Llewellyn, left, William Troy Wilson, center, and Jackwlyn Corl, left, were all...
Three charged after naked man found in trunk of car with hands bound
Troopers said the car entered the expressway around 12:33 a.m. Tuesday going over 100 mph.
Victim identified in deadly crash on Monroe Expressway in Union County
A little more snow is expected in the mountains this time, but most Foothills and Piedmont...
First Alert: Winter Weather Advisory issued for N.C. mountains, Friday night snow likely in WBTV viewing area
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle

Latest News

this is the second major economic development announcement made for The Grounds at Concord.
Lilly to bring pharmaceutical plant, $1B investment, nearly 600 new jobs to Cabarrus County
Left: Georgianna Karriker; Right: Reed Karriker
Police: Two charged after unresponsive child brought to hospital in Salisbury
Pedestrian struck, killed by train in Kings Mountain, police say
Pedestrian struck, killed by train in Kings Mountain, police say
Prepping roads for third weekend of winter weather
Prepping roads for third weekend of winter weather