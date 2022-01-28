“Love Local” campaign coming to downtown Salisbury in February

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Businesses in downtown Salisbury are hoping that customers will “Love Local” during the month of February. Downtown Salisbury, Inc., (DSI) is sponsoring a promotional event to tie in with Valentine’s Day.

DSI will sponsor a drawing of a Valentine’s Day gift basket to customers that make a purchase from Tuesday, February 1st through Thursday, February 10th. Each merchant will receive a simple form for the customer to fill out while they are being checked out or they can scan a QR code to complete the form.

The drawing for winners will be held on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.

Customers that make a purchase at any participating business or write a Valentine-O-Gram and put it in the mailbox (will be located at the Square in front of Rowan Cellular, Feb. 1st) will be entered into the drawing. So if someone purchases at several of the downtown businesses (shops, boutiques, restaurants, etc.), they will have an even greater chance at winning.

The Love Local campaign was developed after the Wine About Winter event was postponed due to rising COVID-19 case numbers.

