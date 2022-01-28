Lilly to bring pharmaceutical plant, $1B investment, nearly 600 new jobs to Cabarrus County

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) – Eli Lilly and Company, a global healthcare and biopharmaceutical company, plans to invest $1 billion and create nearly 600 new jobs in Cabarrus County, officials announced Friday.

According to Cabarrus Economic Development Corporation, this is the second major economic development announcement made for The Grounds at Concord – the site of the former Philip Morris plant – within the past year and is the second-largest in the history of Cabarrus County.

Breaking @ConcordNCgov: Eli Lilly and Co. to invest $1 billion in a manufacturing campus. 600 new jobs, average wage over $70,000. It’s the 2nd major economic development annct made for The Grounds at Concord (former Philip Morris plant) and 2nd biggest in Cabarrus history. pic.twitter.com/G6QWs4mKW0 — David Whisenant WBTV (@DavidWhisenant) January 28, 2022

“Lilly’s choice brings more good jobs to North Carolina from one of our most important industries,” North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said. “North Carolina has become a premier hub for the world, thanks to our exceptional workforce and commitment to education.”

The 589 jobs are for highly skilled workers, such as scientists, engineers and manufacturing personnel. An estimated 500 additional positions will be required during construction, which is expected to begin this year, county leaders said.

Lilly’s N.C. facility will produce injectable products and devices, the company said. The entire project will consist of over 800,000 square feet across a five-building campus that includes the manufacturing facility along with spaces for logistics and packaging, a quality control lab and a central utilities plant.

“Lilly is entering an exciting period of growth and we are committed to delivering innovative medicines to patients around the world,” Edgardo Hernandez, senior vice president and president of Lilly Manufacturing Operations, said. “Expanding our manufacturing footprint in North Carolina enables us to continue to produce today’s medicines while providing additional capacity to manufacture the medicines of tomorrow.”

Company leaders said they selected Concord due to the manufacturing technology experience of the local labor force; the proximity to universities with strong science, technology, engineering and math programs; and access to major transportation infrastructure.

“We are a work-ready community with a pipeline of success,” Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners Chair Steve Morris said. “We have depth in education, skill and talent and our location is second-to-none. We welcome corporate leaders, like Lilly, who seek a supportive community. We are grateful for this opportunity and our role in making life better for people around the world.”

