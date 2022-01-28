Kid Rock threatens to cancel dates on ‘Bad Reputation’ tour if venues require COVID19 vaccine

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Kid Rock is telling his fans he will not perform at any venue on his 2022 “Bad Reputation Tour” if the venue has COVID-19 protocols in place.

“Trust me. You don’t have to worry. You will be getting your money back because I won’t be showing up either,” Kid Rock said in a Facebook post.

Tickets to for the tour went on sale to the general public on Friday.

Kid Rock recently released a profanity-laced new single taking aim at President Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci over vaccine mandates and COVID-19 mitigation policies.

Titled “We the People,” the rock song includes a “Let’s Go Brandon” chorus, a not-so-secret code phrase among Biden’s critics that actually means “F*** Joe Biden.”

When explaining why he would cancel the shows at venues with COVID-19 protocols, Kid Rock said, “If you think I’m going to sit out there and say don’t tell me how to live, ‘We The People, while people are holding up their f-ing vaccine cards and wearing masks, that s--- ain’t happening.”

