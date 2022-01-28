NC DHHS Flu
Kid Rock threatens to cancel dates on ‘Bad Reputation’ tour if venues require COVID19 vaccine

Rapper and singer Kid Rock performs at Stagecoach Music Festival in Indio, Calif. on Sunday,...
Rapper and singer Kid Rock performs at Stagecoach Music Festival in Indio, Calif. on Sunday, April 26, 2009. (AP Photo/Dan Steinberg)(DAN STEINBERG | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Kid Rock is telling his fans he will not perform at any venue on his 2022 “Bad Reputation Tour” if the venue has COVID-19 protocols in place.

“Trust me. You don’t have to worry. You will be getting your money back because I won’t be showing up either,” Kid Rock said in a Facebook post.

Tickets to for the tour went on sale to the general public on Friday.

Kid Rock recently released a profanity-laced new single taking aim at President Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci over vaccine mandates and COVID-19 mitigation policies.

Titled “We the People,” the rock song includes a “Let’s Go Brandon” chorus, a not-so-secret code phrase among Biden’s critics that actually means “F*** Joe Biden.”

When explaining why he would cancel the shows at venues with COVID-19 protocols, Kid Rock said, “If you think I’m going to sit out there and say don’t tell me how to live, ‘We The People, while people are holding up their f-ing vaccine cards and wearing masks, that s--- ain’t happening.”

