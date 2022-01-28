JCSU alum Maurice Flowers comes home to settle some unfinished business

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Maurice Flowers was an All-CIAA quarterback and a 3 time All American in his playing days at Johnson C. Smith, but during that time, the team didn’t do much winning.

“I am proud to be a Johnson C. Smith University alumnus, but what has really gotten me is we did not win here,” said coach Flowers.

He aims to change that in his return home now as the head football coach.

He has been a assistant coach at other CIAA schools like Fayetteville State and Shaw and set them up for great success and put them in position to win championships.

“Why not Smith is the question and the reason is, there is no reason,” said coach.

Coach Flowers spent the last 2 years at Fort Valley State in Middle Georgia as their head coach and he had a good thing going. But not good enough to keep him from coming home.

“We were getting ready to compete for championships there,” said Flowers. “New stadium and facilities, but the opportunity to win big here which has not been done was just so attractive.”

His coaching roots run deep here in the Charlotte area as he was a head coach at the high school level at Olympic, West Charlotte, and Chester down in South Carolina. He is now going to use some of those old connections to get the talent he needs to finally bring sustained success to JCSU.

“The first thing I did and I’m still doing it right now is I’ve visited almost every high school in the city of Charlotte. We look for 70 to 75% of our ball club to be made up of the Charlotte metro area.”

Yes, the goal is to build with the high school seniors but for the players who have gone to college at the higher levels, but things haven’t worked out at that first stop, he has a message for you.

“Come on home... just like myself.”

It’s all about finally putting Division II football in the city of Charlotte on the map using the great talent right in our area to do it. Great talent like he use to be back in the day.

“When I came in as a freshman a lot of the area talent did also. I was able to help build a program with a lot of guys from the area. So that’s something that stuck with me. I’m just so happy to be back in Charlotte in my home town and at my university to get ready to build a championship program. Go Golden Bulls!”

There are plans to improve facilities like the weight room and practice field to help draw in recruits and hopefully the alumni will come out and support as well. There is bigger commitment to finally waking a sleeping giant that could be a great Johnson C. Smith football program with Maurice Flowers bringing a sense of city pride.

Smith has only had 5 winning seasons since 1996. Their last one came back in 2012 and the Golden Bulls last CIAA title came in 1969.

