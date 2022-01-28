Forrest scores 2,000th career point in men’s basketball 61-54 victory over Arkansas State

Press release provided by App State Athletics

BOONE, N.C. – Justin Forrest became the third player in program history to score 2,000 career points as App State men’s basketball moved into first place in the Sun Belt with a 61-54 victory over Arkansas State on Thursday.

Forrest drained a step back 3-pointer in the left corner with 1:27 left in the first half for his milestone point. He finished the game with 13 points, four rebounds and five assists and now has 2,010 points in his career. He joins Donald Sims (2,185) and Ronshad Shabazz (2,067) as the only players to reach 2,000 career points at App State. In addition, Forrest is just the ninth player to achieve the feat in Sun Belt history.

Michael Almonacy added 13 points to go along with four rebounds. Donovan Gregory tallied 11 points, nine rebounds, two assists and two steals, while Adrian Delph finished with 10 points.

The win improves App State to 13-9 on the season and 7-2 in conference play. The 7-2 start in conference is the best nine game start for the Mountaineers since the 2007-08 season, when App State began SoCon play 7-2.

App State scored seven straight points early to open a 7-2 lead. Leading 8-6, the Mountaineers embarked on a 12-0 run to push their lead to 20-6 with just over nine minutes left in the opening half. Arkansas State (13-5, 4-2 SBC) chipped away at the lead and pulled within four points at 22-18 with 4:03 left in the opening half. The Red Wolves trimmed the App State lead to three, before a 3-pointer at the buzzer from Forrest gave the Mountaineers a 33-27 advantage at the intermission.

In the second, App State scored the first five points to push its lead to 38-27 with 17:53 remaining. The Mountaineers lead grew to as large as 15 at 49-34 on a free throw from Gregory. Later in the half, Arkansas State used a 9-0 spurt to pull within five points at 54-49 with 6:40 to play.

Leading 56-51, the Mountaineers scored five consecutive points, capped by a driving layup from Forrest, to open a 61-51 with 1:05 left. Arkansas State would hit a three late, but could get no closer as the Black and Gold closed out the victory.

App State forced the Red Wolves into 15 turnovers, scoring 15 points off the miscues. The Mountaineers also limited Arkansas State to just 38.2 (21-of-55) percent shooting

Marquis Eaton led Arkansas State with 13 points, while adding four rebounds.

The Mountaineers return to action on Saturday against Little Rock at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.