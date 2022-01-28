First Alert: Snow develops late Friday into early Saturday morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for the NC mountains, with Winter Storm Warnings above 3500 feet in elevation. Snow is expected to impact travelers across the WBTV viewing area Friday afternoon through Friday night.

First Alert Late Friday into early Saturday for snow showers.

Cold and windy Saturday; staying chilly for Sunday.

Highs in the 50s and 60s next week.

Freezing cold temperatures develop overnight, with low temperatures in the 20s by daybreak Friday, as clouds will be on the increase.

A First Alert has been issued for late Friday into early Saturday, with rain transitioning to snow for the piedmont, and snow developing in the mountains. The highest confidence for accumulating snow is in the mountains, with 2″ to 4″+ likely.

Higher mountain elevations, above 3500 feet will likely see 4″ to 6″+ snowfall. The mountains will only have high temperatures in the mid-30s.

The piedmont and Charlotte Metro area will mainly be dry Friday morning, with a chilly rain developing during the afternoon. A transition from rain to snow is expected around 8pm Friday, with snow continuing Friday night, before tapering off during the early morning hours of Saturday.

Snow develops late Friday into early Saturday morning

Saturday morning will feature slick roads, with morning low temperatures in the mid-20s around Charlotte and around 10 degrees for the mountains.

Gusty winds near 50 mph, and dangerous sub-zero wind chills will develop in the mountains on Saturday, with wind gusts around 25 mph for the piedmont. With Saturday high temperatures in the upper 30s for Charlotte, wind chills will be in the teens and 20s during the day. The mountains will only have Saturday afternoon high temperatures around 20 degrees, so make sure you dress in layers and protect exposed skin.

Mostly sunny and chilly temperatures continue for Sunday, with highs in the 40s for the piedmont, and 30s in the mountains.

Moderating temperatures will develop for next week, with high temperatures increasing through the 50s Monday into Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to be in the 60s for next Thursday and Friday, with scattered rain showers.

Stay safe and warm!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

