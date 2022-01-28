First Alert: Friday starts dry, cold before evening rain changes to snow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will start dry and cold, but as clouds lower and thicken in advance of an Arctic cold front, rain showers will briefly break out in the mountains before quickly transitioning to snow after lunchtime.

The Piedmont won’t see any rain until very late in the day and afternoon readings will top out, yet again, in the upper 40s. By evening, rain showers in the Piedmont will likewise change over to snow as colder air blasts in behind the front.

Evening rain will transition to snow. (Source: WBTV)

At this point, the mountains will likely pick up two to four inches of new snow, though higher elevations will get a bit more. Everywhere else, the forecast will generally call for an inch or two, meaning most of us outside of the mountains will wind up with about as much snow as last Friday night.

Not much has changed on our snow accumulation map over the past few days. 2-4" for the mountains (a little more in higher elevations) with a Trace to perhaps 2" around #CLT & the rest of the @wbtv_news area. Probably close to 1" in Foothills. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/nuYfvaFYyv — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) January 28, 2022

Overnight lows will plummet to the teens and single digits in the mountains while the rest of us wake up to cold 20 degrees Saturday morning, so travel will be difficult in the morning.

The snow will be gone early Saturday morning as blustery conditions kick in. Mostly sunny skies are forecast to return Saturday, but high temperatures will only make it back to the mid to upper 30s during the afternoon and wind gusts will top out near 25 mph around Charlotte, but as high as 40 mph in the mountains. Mostly sunny Sunday with less wind and afternoon temperatures improving to the mid to upper 40s.

More seasonal 50s are forecast for the first half of next week, with mild 60s and showers - even thunderstorms - returning for Wednesday and Thursday.

