Elissia Wilson: 1 First Alert for tonight’s snow plus a look at next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This afternoon we are gearing up for another round of snow in the Carolinas. We are still on track to see snow arrive first in the mountains this afternoon and push farther south into the piedmont later this evening.

First Alert: Mountain snow this afternoon then rain/snow for the piedmont this evening.

Cold and blustery on Saturday; wind chills as low as -8 in the mountains.

First Alert: Warming trend next week and the threat for thunderstorms.

WBTV First Alert Weather midday update (WBTV)

An intensifying area of low pressure moving up the east coast will bring some measurable snowfall into our area later this evening. Between 8 pm-4 am, all areas from the mountains to the piedmont will see light to moderate snow, gusty winds, and wind chill values in the sub-freezing category by Saturday morning. For tonight, expect 2-4″ + of snow accumulation in the mountains and a trace-2″ + for the foothills and the piedmont with lows in the teens and 20s. On Saturday morning the snow will taper off before sunrise and with winds gusting over 30mph, wind chills will be below 0 in the mountains, and in the single digits across the piedmont. The rest of our Saturday will be mostly sunny, windy, and colder with highs in the 20s and 30s.

We will warm up slightly on Sunday but remain chilly in the afternoon with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 40s.

More advisories and warnings have be issued for our area. Note the Wind Chill warning & Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga Co. & a Winter Weather Advisory that includes Mecklenburg Co.

All of this means snow, wind & cold headed our way. Stay Safe! #NCwx #SCwx #CLT pic.twitter.com/CiryJ6tUmR — Elissia Wilson (@ElissiaWilson) January 28, 2022

High pressure will settle in across the Carolinas for Monday and Tuesday bringing mostly sunny and dry conditions; highs will range from the low to mid-50s in the piedmont, and low to mid-40s in the mountains.

By Wednesday and Thursday, we’ll continue to warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s but with the warmer conditions will come the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

