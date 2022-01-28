Driver charged following crash that injured an Indian Land school bus driver

NC DHHS Flu
Family, friends, and colleagues are rallying behind a bus driver now hospitalized from a crash involving the bus and two other vehicles.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
INDIAN LAND, S.C. (WBTV) – A driver has been charged after a school bus driver was injured in a crash in Indian Land.

On Wednesday, Bus 4 from Indian Land was struck by two separate vehicles before losing control and traveling about 30 feet into the woods off Harrisburg Road just before 6 p.m., according to the Lancaster County Schools Director of School Safety and Transportation, Bryan Vaughn.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver of a 2009 four-door sedan crossed the center line and struck the school bus driven by Judy Carter head-on.

That driver, identified as Erin Elizabeth Moon-Kelly, of Indian Land, was charged with driving left of center, according to the highway patrol.

Another vehicle then hit the bus from behind before it went into the woods.

District officials said Carter was the only person on the bus when the crash occurred. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.

In a social media post, Vaughn said Carter sustained numerous injuries from the crash and “faces a substantial recovery period.” He added that the good news is the injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening and it’s believed she will eventually recover.

“Judy is a fighter, and a very determined lady. I can guarantee she will do all she can to bounce back. I have seen her resilience time and time again. Everyone that knows Judy loves Judy for her personality and commitment to the kids,” Vaughn said.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

