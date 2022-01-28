Counties prepare for a third weekend of winter weather

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Although a lot of people will hunker down and stay inside during this third weekend of winter weather, others will brave the snow to make sure residents have what they need.

Up in Iredell County, the people at Lowry’s Hardware in Harmony are seeing a steady stream of people looking for everything from ice melt and kitty litter to shovels and sleds.

“The reason we’re here is for our community, to help our community through these times when this is happening,” Josh Lowry, with Lowry’s Hardware, said. “We haven’t had weather like this in multiple years, so for this to be the third week in a row, it’s hard on a lot of people.”

The same goes for the Union Grove General store, a popular place for locals or those just passing through.

“If it’s safe for our employees to get here we’ll try to get at least where we can open up the doors in case somebody needs something,” one manager said.

And for the third weekend in a row, the mountains will get the most snow. It’s obviously something the ski resorts are thrilled about.

At Appalachian Ski Resort, all of their runs are open and the timing is perfect because they’ll host the USA Snowboard and Ski Association Series this weekend. Hundreds of skiers will be there to participate.

In Blowing Rock, officials with the Winterfest did have to cancel the Polar Plunge scheduled for Saturday on Lake Chetola, but all the other events will happen as scheduled.

The highest elevations will get the most snow, so places like Banner Elk - where they already have plenty of snow - will see a lot more. The roads there are in good shape now, but 24 hours from now, those plows will be out in full force.

Just like in Charlotte, the Department of Transportation drivers in the mountains are out now laying down that brine and doing what they can ahead of the storm to keep people safe.

