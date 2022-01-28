NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Baltimore firefighter hurt in fiery collapse released from hospital

Firefighters stand in a line near an ambulance after a firefighter who died while battling a...
Firefighters stand in a line near an ambulance after a firefighter who died while battling a two-alarm fire in a vacant rowhome was pulled from the collapsed building, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Baltimore.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 7:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (AP) — Fire officials in Baltimore say a firefighter has been released from a hospital three days after surviving the collapse of a burning vacant home that killed three colleagues.

The Baltimore City Fire Department tweeted that EMT/Firefighter John McMaster was released from the University of Maryland Medical Center’s Shock Trauma Center on Thursday with photos of colleagues greeting McMaster.

Fire Chief Niles Ford says McMaster and three other firefighters were battling the rowhome blaze when the three-story building partially collapsed, trapping them.

Investigators are looking for the cause of a vacant rowhouse fire that killed three firefighters. (WBAL, BALTIMORE CITY FIRE DEPT, VIEWER VIDEO, CNN)

He says EMT/firefighter John McMaster was immediately pulled out and taken to a hospital.

Two other firefighters were pronounced dead at the hospital and another at the scene.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Dex Llewellyn, left, William Troy Wilson, center, and Jackwlyn Corl, left, were all...
Three charged after naked man found in trunk of car with hands bound
The crash happened on Lower Rocky River Road.
4 injured after car crashes head-on into school bus, sparking fire in Cabarrus County
The collision happened just after midnight Wednesday on the ramp from Interstate 485 to South...
One killed in fiery crash at I-485, South Blvd. in south Charlotte
Troopers said the car entered the expressway around 12:33 a.m. Tuesday going over 100 mph.
Victim identified in deadly crash on Monroe Expressway in Union County
Police were called to a reported stabbing that happened Wednesday morning at the Trinity Oaks...
Authorities: Ex-employee throws knives at former boss at Salisbury assisted living facility

Latest News

This undated photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows death row inmate...
US Supreme Court clears way for execution of Alabama inmate
Police investigate the scene where three Houston Police Department officers were shot near the...
3 Houston police officers wounded after chase, shootout
U.S. Coast Guard Captain Jo-Ann F. Burdian details the search of 38 missing migrants at a news...
Coast Guard suspends search for migrants off Florida
A little more snow is expected in the mountains this time, but most Foothills and Piedmont...
First Alert: Snow develops late Friday into early Saturday morning
Oscar Rosales, 51, was taken into custody at a hotel in Mexico along the U.S. border,...
No bond for man charged in Houston-area deputy’s death