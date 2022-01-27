NC DHHS Flu
Warrants: Woman provided drugs to patients at Conway Medical Center without valid nursing license

Heidi Bishop Dumm
Heidi Bishop Dumm(J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
By Sarah Jenkins
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Conway woman was arrested on multiple counts of distributing drugs and unlicensed practice as an RN on Wednesday.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), between August and October of 2021, 35-year-old Heidi Bishop Dumm distributed various controlled substances to multiple patients at Conway Medical Center without a valid nursing license.

Dumm performed nursing duties at CMC without a valid nursing license at least six times, according to the arrest warrants.

During those months, Dumm reportedly distributed codeine with guaifenesin, pregabalin, lorazepam, acetaminophen with codeine, buprenorphine/naloxone, oxycodone, morphine, hydromorphone, hydrocodone/APAP, and fentanyl to CMC patients illegally.

While at CMC, Dumm also attempted to defeat a drug screen test by substitution of a specimen sample, according to the report.

During the drug screening, Dumm initially “produced a specimen with a lower than allowed temperature.” She was also found to be hiding two other containers, both suspected to contain urine, the S.C. Bureau of Drug Control reported.

According to the Labor Licensing Regulation of South Carolina, Dumm became a licensed registered nurse in 2009. Her nursing license was suspended in 2019, reinstated in 2020 and is listed as currently suspended.

Previously, Dumm was accused of diverting drugs from her employer by accessing the physician’s computer and entering false orders between July 14 and July 19, 2018, while employed at Lake City Community Hospital, according to documents from LLR.

She was fired from that hospital on July 19, 2018, as stated in the documents.

In December 2018, Dumm was arrested by DHEC for allegedly violating drug distribution laws, according to documents from LLR.

Conway Medical Center released the following statement regarding Dumm:

“Heidi Bishop Dumm was employed by Conway Medical Center from July 20, 2021 to October 8, 2021 as a Registered Nurse. At the time of her hire on June 24, 2021, her license to practice as a Registered Nurse was active and in good standing.

CMC takes the credentialing of clinical personnel very seriously and when her license was suspended, CMC was not notified of that suspension by Dumm or any other licensing body. Dumm is no longer employed by Conway Medical Center.”

Hamm was investigated by the DHEC and S.C. Bureau of Drug Control.

She was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Wednesday and released on a $33,000 bond.

