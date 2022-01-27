Victim identified in deadly crash on Monroe Expressway in Union County

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities have identified the woman who was killed in a crash in Union County earlier this week.

Emergency crews were called out to the Monroe Expressway just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a trooper driving along the expressway on routine patrol noticed the wrecked car around 7:40 a.m.

Troopers said the car entered the expressway around 12:33 a.m. Tuesday going over 100 mph. The speed was 106 mph when the driver lost control and crashed, according to the NCSHP.

Authorities identified the victim as Morgan Marie Fuch.

A two-and-a-half-year-old child was taken to a hospital due to a gash on the forehead but was OK, according to troopers.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.