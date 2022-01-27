RAMP CLT closes applications, people unable to apply for rental, utility, and mortgage help

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A couple fears eviction and homelessness, after exhausting all possibilities for help paying their rent.

RAMP CLT, a program that helps provide assistance to families like this, has suddenly closed applications, leaving many people in desperation.

“It’s just an overwhelming sense of loss because you don’t know,” said Marquis Lucas.

The father of 4 says, he lost his job in September of last year.

His fiancée works, but they’re still struggling to pay rent.

That’s why they contacted RAMP CLT, a program that helps provide rental, utility, and mortgage help to those impacted by COVID.

“We contacted RAMP CLT in December, but at the time we contacted them in December, I’m assuming enrollment had closed, it was after the 14th or 15th.”

He tried to enroll again in January but says he was getting an error message.

Last week, Lucas says, he got a text from a representative of the program saying, “Hi, this is RAMP. At this time, our applications are closed due to temporarily running out of funding. We hope to receive more funding in mid-February which is when we will reopen applications.”

If you went online earlier today, you got this notification:

“The 2022 RAMP rental assistance program is currently closed for new applications.”

Priority levels will only include the following for 2022:

Priority 1- 80% AMI (area median income) and below with a COVID related hardship who have been served an eviction notice and have a court date within 90 days.

Priority 2- 30% AMI and below with a COVID related hardship "

“If you’re not open now, what the hell am I going to do,” Lucas said.

Lucas says, his family is now facing eviction and homelessness is a real fear.

“And I just don’t know what the next steps are.”

Lucas says, he wishes communication was better with the city and RAMP CLT, because his family really needs help and they felt like they were left hanging.

Mecklenburg County said:

“In 2020, RAMPCLT rent and mortgage assistance was established at the start of the pandemic to provide families with assistance as a result of a COVID-19 hardship. The funds were provided by the U.S. Treasury and since the program started, more than $94 million in funds has been distributed to 18,460 families, with about $11 million remaining to be allocated to priority 1 and 2 applicants. Program updates are posted on rampclt.com, with additional communications sent to applicants as needed. The team continues working with applicants in the pipeline to address their needs, as well as provide additional community agency resource information.”

