NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Police searching for woman wanted for questioning in murder of high school football player

Authorities are looking for 22-year-old Savannah Taytanna Bryant who is described as standing...
Authorities are looking for 22-year-old Savannah Taytanna Bryant who is described as standing 5′5″, weighing 133 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.(NCPD)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say they are searching for a woman who is wanted for questioning in the murder of a high school football player.

Authorities are looking for 22-year-old Savannah Taytanna Bryant who is described as standing 5′5″, weighing 133 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

A report states Bryant is wanted for questioning in connection to a homicide that happened on Dec. 28, 2021 at 9:11 p.m. near 2003 Pine Forest Drive.

“There are no known active warrants for this individual,” NCPD officials said.

Investigators have already arrested 21-year-old James Ryan Felder in the case who has been charged with the murder of 18-year-old Terrell Backman-Carter who attended North Charleston High School and was a football player.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (843) 607-2076 or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Dex Llewellyn, left, William Troy Wilson, center, and Jackwlyn Corl, left, were all...
Three charged after naked man found in trunk of car with hands bound
Troopers said the car entered the expressway around 12:33 a.m. Tuesday going over 100 mph.
Victim identified in deadly crash on Monroe Expressway in Union County
A little more snow is expected in the mountains this time, but most Foothills and Piedmont...
First Alert: Winter Weather Advisory issued for N.C. mountains, Friday night snow likely in WBTV viewing area
Condos built by City View Terraces on Julia Maulden Pl are currently under notice of...
Charlotte contractor faces foreclosure on new homes he’s trying to sell to potential buyers
York County deputies are responding to a shooting in Fort Mill. Expect increased police...
Officers responding to Fort Mill shooting