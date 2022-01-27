Police searching for woman wanted for questioning in murder of high school football player

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say they are searching for a woman who is wanted for questioning in the murder of a high school football player.

Authorities are looking for 22-year-old Savannah Taytanna Bryant who is described as standing 5′5″, weighing 133 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

A report states Bryant is wanted for questioning in connection to a homicide that happened on Dec. 28, 2021 at 9:11 p.m. near 2003 Pine Forest Drive.

“There are no known active warrants for this individual,” NCPD officials said.

Investigators have already arrested 21-year-old James Ryan Felder in the case who has been charged with the murder of 18-year-old Terrell Backman-Carter who attended North Charleston High School and was a football player.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (843) 607-2076 or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.

