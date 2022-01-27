NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16

Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the family's apartment.(KSAT via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet and CNN staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 8:08 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KSAT) - Two boys in San Antonio, Texas, are accused of stabbing and brutally beating their own mother.

According to authorities, the incident happened early Wednesday morning in the family’s apartment.

After the attack, the woman managed to call 911 for help. She is hospitalized in critical condition.

The boys, ages 12 and 16, were taken into custody.

Investigators also recovered the baseball bat they believe was used in the attack.

The investigation remains ongoing, and the motive isn’t yet clear.

Copyright 2022 KSAT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Dex Llewellyn, left, William Troy Wilson, center, and Jackwlyn Corl, left, were all...
Three charged after naked man found in trunk of car with hands bound
An NYPD officer snapped a photo of the box, which contained stacks of $100 and $50 bills,...
A physics professor was opening his mail when he found a box. Inside was $180,000 from an anonymous donor.
One person was killed in a crash on the Monroe Expressway in Union County overnight.
One killed in crash on Monroe Expressway in Union County, authorities say
VIRAL POST: Woman ends up in Gastonia, NC after man’s misleading TikTok video
Fla. woman ventures to Gastonia, N.C., fooled by TikTok video making it look like Switzerland
The collision happened just after midnight Wednesday on the ramp from Interstate 485 to South...
One killed in fiery crash at I-485, South Blvd. in south Charlotte

Latest News

RAW: Gunmen jump out of car, open fire on Elysian Fields Avenue
VIDEO: Gunmen jump out of car, open fire in middle of road in New Orleans
Kathy Moore has been a teacher for 25 years. She claims she was “blacklisted” and that the Park...
Teacher sues Utah school district, citing retaliation for reporting students’ sexual harassment claims
RAMP CLT closes applications, people unable to apply for rental, utility, and mortgage help
RAMP CLT closes applications, people unable to apply for rental, utility, and mortgage help
FILE - In this April 23, 2021, file photo, Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer sits...
Justice Breyer to retire, giving Biden first Supreme Court pick