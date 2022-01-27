Novant Health surprises workers with week of paid time off or cash reward through $40M investment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Novant Health is rewarding its healthcare workers with a surprise week of paid time off, made possible by a $40 million investment.

During a weekly, systemwide town hall, Novant Health President and CEO Carl S. Armato announced a surprise reward, which gives each full-time team member the option of receiving an additional week of paid time off (PTO) or an equivalent cash award.

This $40 million investment is one of multiple new incentives the health care system has introduced to support front-line workers and team members during this pandemic.

“The pandemic has highlighted our commitment to our people credo, which states that our business is the care of all people, starting with our team members,” Armato said. “We recognize that we must care for our team members first so that they are able to care for others, and I am proud we are able to extend this surprise reward to them.”

Since March 2020, Armato and the leadership team have held more than 75 town halls and directly answered thousands of team member questions.

“These town halls were designed to be a two-way conversation. I hope today’s surprise announcement demonstrates to all team members that, ‘We hear you, we value you, and we are here to support you,’” added Armato. “From the team member who had to take off an unexpected week to home-school their child — to the team member who took a week off to recover from illness but didn’t get to see the family they wanted — all team members should have needed time to prioritize their well-being and focus on self-care.”

All Novant Health team members, assistant director level and below are eligible, and part-time workers will receive an additional 24 hours of PTO or the cash equivalent.

Since Jan. 2021, Novant Health has invested more than $300 million in team members through salary increases, benefits, bonuses and incentives.

In May 2020, Novant Health launched Thriving Together, an initiative that provides resources that support team members’ collective, holistic well-being to help them flourish in the face of challenges and in times of crisis.

These resources are in addition to the support programs available through the Novant Health Employee Assistance Program and spiritual care team.

Additionally, Novant Health established and contributed more than $13 million to a disaster relief fund called the Hope for Remarkable Team Aubergine Fund, which was dedicated to team members having trouble making ends meet during the pandemic.

