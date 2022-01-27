NC DHHS Flu
Neighbors in Iredell County prepare for possible third straight weekend of wintry weather

Piles of snow from last week resist the urge to melt at the I-77 rest area in Iredell County.
Piles of snow from last week resist the urge to melt at the I-77 rest area in Iredell County.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - With the prospect of a third straight weekend of winter weather, many folks in our area are getting prepared for the impact of rain and snow. And the unusual occurrence of three consecutive weeks has people talking.

The Union Grove General Store is popular for locals and folks from out of town, and they like to keep the doors open for their customers.

“If it’s safe for our employees to get here we’ll try to get at least where we can open up the doors in case somebody needs something,” said Ryan Cockerham. “If it’s a light dusting, two inches or so, we still try to get out here and just in case there is a couple people out on the roads so we try to open the doors even if it might be limited hours.”

Just down the road in Harmony there’s Lowry’s Hardware. Josh Lowry says he’s already had folks in getting ready for winter weather.

“We’re here to help our community through these times, when this is happening. Christmas was, 74 degrees, so entering into winter finally, I think it caught a lot of people off guard,” Lowry said. “We haven’t had weather like this in multiple years, so for this to be the third week in a row, it’s hard on a lot of people.”

Along I-77 there’s a popular rest area. You can see folks who are traveling up and down the east coast making a stop. On the southbound side there were a lot of dirty vehicles, they just came from areas already dealing with winter weather.

“We just got out of Pittsburgh, coming through there. We had 6 inches of snow there and coming down the highway it was icy, slippery, but we just took our time,” said Bob Milcic from Pittsburgh.

And officials say that’s the key. If we do have bad weather and you have to be out in it, be careful, and prepare now for what we may be seeing again, very soon.

