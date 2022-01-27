NC DHHS Flu
Missing 16-year-old girl may be headed to Tennessee from Gastonia, N.C.

Detectives from the Gastonia Police Department say 16-year-old Isis Carolina Miranda Caballero was recently reported as missing by her family.
Detectives from the Gastonia Police Department say 16-year-old Isis Carolina Miranda Caballero was recently reported as missing by her family.(Gastonia Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities are looking for a 16-year-old girl reported missing from Gastonia and possibly headed to Tennessee.

They believe she may be traveling to Tennessee.

Caballero is about 5′ 7″ tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police and family are concerned for Caballero’s welfare.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Isis Carolina Miranda Caballero is asked to call the detectives at 704-866-6702. Callers may remain anonymous.

