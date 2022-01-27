NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Men charged in mother’s 2019 shooting death in north Charlotte expected in court

At the time, police say Tychicus Dobies, along with Marquis Smith and Adonis Smith, were shooting at each other on North Tryon Street.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The three men facing charges connected to a 2019 shooting that killed a 27-year-old mother of two in north Charlotte are scheduled to be in court Thursday.

Police say Kendal Ryan Crank was on her way to nursing school and driving on 28th Street near North Tryon Street on March 28, 2019 when she was caught in the crossfire of people shooting.

A stray bullet struck Crank in the head, and she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to law enforcement. She was the niece of a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer, a graduate of Independence High School and was studying to become a nurse.

She left behind two children, Lamaya and Kyrie.

Related: Family processes death of mother, student Kendal Crank: ‘It doesn’t come with a manual’

At the time, police say Tychicus Dobies, along with Marquis Smith and Adonis Smith, were shooting at each other on North Tryon Street.

Police arrested Adonis Smith (left), Tychicus Dobie (middle), and Marquis Smith (right) in...
Police arrested Adonis Smith (left), Tychicus Dobie (middle), and Marquis Smith (right) in relation with a homicide in north Charlotte that occurred on March 28, 2019. (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Jail)

Related: Three arrested in shooting that killed mother of two in crossfire

All three are charged with murder in Crank’s death. They are scheduled to appear in court at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Stay with WBTV for more on that court appearance.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Dex Llewellyn, left, William Troy Wilson, center, and Jackwlyn Corl, left, were all...
Three charged after naked man found in trunk of car with hands bound
The crash happened on Lower Rocky River Road.
4 injured after car crashes head-on into school bus, sparking fire in Cabarrus County
The collision happened just after midnight Wednesday on the ramp from Interstate 485 to South...
One killed in fiery crash at I-485, South Blvd. in south Charlotte
Police were called to a reported stabbing that happened Wednesday morning at the Trinity Oaks...
Authorities: Ex-employee throws knives at former boss at Salisbury assisted living facility
Confidence is growing that we'll have another period of snow across the area Friday night into...
Chillier days ahead; First Alert to another chance of weekend snow

Latest News

Men charged in mother’s 2019 shooting death in north Charlotte expected in court
Men charged in mother’s 2019 shooting death in north Charlotte expected in court
Mecklenburg County may have hit COVID peak
Mecklenburg County may have hit COVID peak
RAMP CLT closes applications; people unable to apply for rental, utility, and mortgage help
RAMP CLT closes applications; people unable to apply for rental, utility, and mortgage help
An explosion at a Westlake chemical plant created smoke cloud that could be seen for miles, and...
“It was like a bomb went off or something.” Local residents reactions to tank explosion