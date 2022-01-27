Men charged in mother’s 2019 shooting death in north Charlotte expected in court

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The three men facing charges connected to a 2019 shooting that killed a 27-year-old mother of two in north Charlotte are scheduled to be in court Thursday.

Police say Kendal Ryan Crank was on her way to nursing school and driving on 28th Street near North Tryon Street on March 28, 2019 when she was caught in the crossfire of people shooting.

A stray bullet struck Crank in the head, and she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to law enforcement. She was the niece of a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer, a graduate of Independence High School and was studying to become a nurse.

She left behind two children, Lamaya and Kyrie.

At the time, police say Tychicus Dobies, along with Marquis Smith and Adonis Smith, were shooting at each other on North Tryon Street.

Police arrested Adonis Smith (left), Tychicus Dobie (middle), and Marquis Smith (right) in relation with a homicide in north Charlotte that occurred on March 28, 2019. (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Jail)

All three are charged with murder in Crank’s death. They are scheduled to appear in court at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

