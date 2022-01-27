NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Mecklenburg Co. officials handing out free COVID-19 tests

An example of an at-home COVID-19 test.
An example of an at-home COVID-19 test.(Hawaii News Now)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County health officials will be giving out a limited number of free at-home COVID-19 tests Saturday.

Mecklenburg County Public Health will distribute the tests from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at two sites:

  • J.M. Alexander Middle School, 12010 Hambright Road, Huntersville
  • Central Piedmont Community College - Harper Campus, 315 W. Hebron St., Charlotte, in the large parking lot on Hebron Street, across from the main campus entrance

The tests are available for county residents who have COVID-19 symptoms but are unable to get to a local testing site or buy at-home kits.

No appointment is necessary; public health staff will offer kits based on a walk/drive-up basis.

Entrances to the distribution sites will be blocked prior to the site opening. No one will be allowed to wait in line blocking roadways. Individuals will be redirected away from the site until space allows for additional site visitors.

Since at-home test kits do not require clinical supervision, a prescription from a health care provider is not required.

For more information, visit mecknc.gov.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Dex Llewellyn, left, William Troy Wilson, center, and Jackwlyn Corl, left, were all...
Three charged after naked man found in trunk of car with hands bound
The crash happened on Lower Rocky River Road.
4 injured after car crashes head-on into school bus, sparking fire in Cabarrus County
The collision happened just after midnight Wednesday on the ramp from Interstate 485 to South...
One killed in fiery crash at I-485, South Blvd. in south Charlotte
Police were called to a reported stabbing that happened Wednesday morning at the Trinity Oaks...
Authorities: Ex-employee throws knives at former boss at Salisbury assisted living facility
Confidence is growing that we'll have another period of snow across the area Friday night into...
Chillier days ahead; First Alert to another chance of weekend snow

Latest News

York County deputies are responding to a shooting in Fort Mill. Expect increased police...
Officers responding to Fort Mill shooting
Boom Supersonic has selected the Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro, North...
North Carolina chosen for supersonic passenger jet plant
Travis Baxter appears for a November 2021 bond hearing.
Man pleads guilty to charges stemming from deadly 2020 York Co. home invasion on Christmas night
Troopers said the car entered the expressway around 12:33 a.m. Tuesday going over 100 mph.
Victim identified in deadly crash on Monroe Expressway in Union County