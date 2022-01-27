Mecklenburg Co. officials handing out free COVID-19 tests

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County health officials will be giving out a limited number of free at-home COVID-19 tests Saturday.

Mecklenburg County Public Health will distribute the tests from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at two sites:

J.M. Alexander Middle School, 12010 Hambright Road, Huntersville

Central Piedmont Community College - Harper Campus, 315 W. Hebron St., Charlotte, in the large parking lot on Hebron Street, across from the main campus entrance

The tests are available for county residents who have COVID-19 symptoms but are unable to get to a local testing site or buy at-home kits.

No appointment is necessary; public health staff will offer kits based on a walk/drive-up basis.

Entrances to the distribution sites will be blocked prior to the site opening. No one will be allowed to wait in line blocking roadways. Individuals will be redirected away from the site until space allows for additional site visitors.

Since at-home test kits do not require clinical supervision, a prescription from a health care provider is not required.

For more information, visit mecknc.gov.

