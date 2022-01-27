NC DHHS Flu
Man pleads guilty to charges stemming from deadly 2020 York Co. home invasion on Christmas night

His charges stem from a home invasion that happened on Dec. 25, 2020, in Hickory Grove.
Travis Baxter appears for a November 2021 bond hearing.
Travis Baxter appears for a November 2021 bond hearing.(Source: WBTV file photo)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – A man has pleaded guilty to his role in a deadly 2020 home invasion and attack in York County on Christmas night.

According to Leslie Robinson, the senior solicitor for the Sixteenth Judicial Circuit, Travis Baxter entered pleas earlier this week to charges of voluntary manslaughter, first-degree burglary, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, kidnapping, armed robbery and conspiracy.

Baxter will be sentenced Thursday at 11 a.m., Robinson said.

His charges stem from a home invasion that happened on Dec. 25, 2020, in Hickory Grove.

During the attack, which happened after dark at a home on Smith Ford Road, a 75-year-old man and his 72-year-old wife were beaten, tied up and robbed, according to the sheriff’s office.

The woman died from her injuries, according to deputies. She was identified as Sarah Childers.

Deputies say a woman knocked on the victims’ door claiming she had car trouble while two armed men hid outside the home. When the 75-year-old answered the door, the trio attacked him and forced their way into the home where they also attacked his wife, according to authorities.

A handgun, jewelry, and cash were stolen during the robbery.

Virginia Ratcliffe and Jackie Ray Childers, Jr., were also charged in connection with the attack.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

