Indian Land school bus struck by two vehicles before crashing, injuring bus driver

INDIAN LAND, S.C. (WBTV) - A well-known school bus driver in Indian Land is currently in the hospital after she crashed while finishing her route Wednesday night.

Bus 4 from Indian Land was struck by two separate vehicles before losing control and traveling about 30 feet into the woods off Harrisburg Road just before 6 p.m., according to the Lancaster County Schools Director of School Safety and Transportation, Bryan Vaughn.

The bus driver, Judy Carter was the only person on the bus when the crash occurred. She was transported to the hospital to treat her injuries.

The individuals from the other vehicles were also treated for injuries.

SC Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and initial information indicates that a vehicle crossed left or center, hitting the bus to cause the accident.

“Please join me in offering prayers for Judy and all involved in this accident,” Vaughn wrote. “This was an extremely violent wreck and we are very fortunate that children were not on the bus or this would have been even worse.”

