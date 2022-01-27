NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Indian Land school bus struck by two vehicles before crashing, injuring bus driver

The bus driver, Judy Carter was the only person on the bus
Indian Land bus crash
Indian Land bus crash(Lancaster County)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 8:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIAN LAND, S.C. (WBTV) - A well-known school bus driver in Indian Land is currently in the hospital after she crashed while finishing her route Wednesday night.

Bus 4 from Indian Land was struck by two separate vehicles before losing control and traveling about 30 feet into the woods off Harrisburg Road just before 6 p.m., according to the Lancaster County Schools Director of School Safety and Transportation, Bryan Vaughn.

The bus driver, Judy Carter was the only person on the bus when the crash occurred. She was transported to the hospital to treat her injuries.

The individuals from the other vehicles were also treated for injuries.

SC Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and initial information indicates that a vehicle crossed left or center, hitting the bus to cause the accident.

“Please join me in offering prayers for Judy and all involved in this accident,” Vaughn wrote. “This was an extremely violent wreck and we are very fortunate that children were not on the bus or this would have been even worse.”

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Dex Llewellyn, left, William Troy Wilson, center, and Jackwlyn Corl, left, were all...
Three charged after naked man found in trunk of car with hands bound
An NYPD officer snapped a photo of the box, which contained stacks of $100 and $50 bills,...
A physics professor was opening his mail when he found a box. Inside was $180,000 from an anonymous donor.
One person was killed in a crash on the Monroe Expressway in Union County overnight.
One killed in crash on Monroe Expressway in Union County, authorities say
VIRAL POST: Woman ends up in Gastonia, NC after man’s misleading TikTok video
Fla. woman ventures to Gastonia, N.C., fooled by TikTok video making it look like Switzerland
The collision happened just after midnight Wednesday on the ramp from Interstate 485 to South...
One killed in fiery crash at I-485, South Blvd. in south Charlotte

Latest News

NC lawmakers call on non-profit hospitals to fix medical debt and charity care spending
NC lawmakers call on non-profit hospitals to fix medical debt and charity care spending after WBTV Investigation
Main salt shed for CDOT
Charlotte’s rock salt supply at halfway level after two winter storms
RAMP CLT closes applications, people unable to apply for rental, utility, and mortgage help
RAMP CLT closes applications, people unable to apply for rental, utility, and mortgage help
CMS Board of Education unanimously approves final $2.2 billion budget for 2021-22