Human remains found during missing person investigation in Huntersville, person of interest in custody

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives found human remains during a potential homicide investigation involving a missing person in Huntersville Wednesday. Officials say a person of interest is in custody.

On Wednesday, Jan. 26, Huntersville Police Department received information about a potential homicide investigation involving a missing person.

Based on the information received, Huntersville Police responded to Comanche Road and discovered what appears to be human remains.

On Wednesday, January 26th, 2022, Huntersville Police Department received information from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department about a potential homicide investigation involving a missing person.



Detectives say they are very early in their investigation and have a person of interest in custody.

Officials say there is currently no threat to the community.

If anyone has information related to this case, please contact Lt Sean Freeston of the Criminal Investigations Division at 704-464-5400.

