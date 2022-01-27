NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Hornets break franchise record with 158-126 win over Pacers

Indiana Pacers center Goga Bitadze (88) shoots between Charlotte Hornets defenders P.J....
Indiana Pacers center Goga Bitadze (88) shoots between Charlotte Hornets defenders P.J. Washington (25) and Kelly Oubre Jr. during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)(AJ MAST | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets broke the franchise’s single-game scoring record on Wednesday night and notched the highest point total in the NBA this season in their 158-126 rout of the Indiana Pacers.

Kelly Oubre Jr. had a career-high 39 points, going 10 of 15 on 3s — also a career best. LaMelo Ball had his fourth triple double of the season with 29 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds.

Four players had 20 or more points, and the Hornets matched a season-best by making 24 3s. Indiana was led by Goga Bitdaze and rookie Isaiah Jackson, who both scored 17 points.

The Hornets topped their previous record scoring total, set in a 146-143 overtime loss to Houston in November. Charlotte’s 141-point game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 24, 1993, was the team’s top-scoring total in regulation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Dex Llewellyn, left, William Troy Wilson, center, and Jackwlyn Corl, left, were all...
Three charged after naked man found in trunk of car with hands bound
An NYPD officer snapped a photo of the box, which contained stacks of $100 and $50 bills,...
A physics professor was opening his mail when he found a box. Inside was $180,000 from an anonymous donor.
One person was killed in a crash on the Monroe Expressway in Union County overnight.
One killed in crash on Monroe Expressway in Union County, authorities say
VIRAL POST: Woman ends up in Gastonia, NC after man’s misleading TikTok video
Fla. woman ventures to Gastonia, N.C., fooled by TikTok video making it look like Switzerland
The collision happened just after midnight Wednesday on the ramp from Interstate 485 to South...
One killed in fiery crash at I-485, South Blvd. in south Charlotte

Latest News

PRN's Doug Rice doing an interview recently with Dale Earnhardt, Jr.
Performance Racing Network scores big at National Motorsport Press Association awards
Sean Payton reacts during an NFL football press conference announcing his resignation as head...
Sean Payton retires as Saints head coach, ‘I don’t know what’s next’
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton holds the George Halas trophy after the Saints won...
Looking back on the best to ever wear Black & Gold
FILE - New York Giants coach Ben McAdoo stands on the field before the team's NFL football game...
Carolina Panthers agree to terms with Ben McAdoo as new offensive coordinator