Group issues demands after former Rock Hill officer found not guilty of assault

Members will hold a news conference at 12 p.m. Thursday at the RHPD.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – The members of Moms Against Racism have issued a set of demands after former Rock Hill police officer Jonathan Moreno was found not guilty of third-degree assault and battery in the controversial arrest of Travis Price last year.

According to a news release, the group is calling for an independent and transparent investigation; a release of the timeline of the citizen’s review board responding to the incident and updates on their establishment by Jan. 29; the city of Rock Hill to implement a policy that observes that jury selection represents the city’s demographics; and the Rock Hill Police Department to address the community on their current use of force policy and the necessary revisions to ensure that police brutality is intolerable within the department.

It comes a day after a judge issued an Allen charge Wednesday, telling the jury to go back and agree on a verdict after they failed to come to a unanimous decision in the assault case against Moreno. They reached the verdict just before 7:30 p.m.

Price ended up face down on the ground as he was picking up jewelry from his brother, Ricky Price, as police were arresting Ricky.

Yesterday, January 26, 2022, we witnessed another systemic failure that resulted in an innocent black male citizen in Rock Hill, SC traumatized for doing the right thing but was met with an injust verdict of his abuser,” a letter from Moms Against Racism stated. “Travis Price is not only innocent, he was falsely arrested, assaulted and received an apology from Officer Jonathan Moreno.”

During the trial Tuesday, the solicitor argued instead of Moreno choosing to ask Price to back up, he used physical force.

Moreno then admitted he didn’t tell Price to back up. He also maintained that he was concerned for his fellow officers.

“You didn’t give me a choice Mr. Brackett. What you said to me in front of my wife was that I don’t want you to apologize to Travis Price in this room. I want you to apologize to him at 3 p.m. Think about your brothers and sisters. Think about the riots. Think about what people are going to say when they see this video, Officer Moreno. Think about them,” Moreno testified.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

