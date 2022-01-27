Family, friends, colleagues rally behind Indian Land bus driver injured in crash

INDIAN LAND, S.C. (WBTV) - The community is rallying behind a bus driver who was injured in a crash in Indian Land.

“She’s like my mother figure. We joke around,” said Indian Land Schools Bus Driver Jennifer Cauthen.

“She is a very important part of this lot and a very important part to all of us,” said Bus Coordinator for Indian Land Schools Amy Coombs.

They’re talking about their colleague Judy Carter.

“Ms. Judy,” as she is affectionately known in the Indian Land community, has been a bus driver for 15 years.

Coombs said, “She is one of the most amazing women I have ever worked with. She is a true diamond.”

Carter shines brightly in this community for her character and big heart, but Wednesday night, things took a scary turn when her bus was hit by two separate vehicles, according to the Lancaster County Schools Director of School Safety and Transportation.

WBTV is told at the time, she was on her way back to the lot.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating, but they say the initial information indicates a vehicle crossed left of center, hitting the bus, and causing the crash.

“She had already dropped off the student and she was heading back to the lot for the end of the night,” said Coombs.

Lancaster County School District Safety & Transportation released a video of the moment of the crash. They say they released the video as a way to educate people how quickly a crash can happen on a normal, sunny, and clear day.

"Ms. Judy did everything she could to control the bus; she did not have any children on the bus."

“Ms. Judy did everything she could to control the bus; she did not have any children on the bus.”

But she does have a long road to recovery.

School leaders say she has numerous injuries, but thankfully, none are life-threatening.

“We love you, Judy. We miss you, and we’re coming to see you soon,” said Cauthen.

Carter’s coworkers tell WBTV Carter has a broken finger and collar bone but is in good spirits.

