Dry, chilly Thursday before a First Alert for Friday night snow

We will remain on the chilly side Thursday with highs only getting back to the mid to upper 40s again.
By Al Conklin
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 7:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A good deal of sunshine can be expected again today, though there will be a few high clouds around during the afternoon hours.

  • Dry and chilly weather until late Friday
  • Friday evening rain changes to snow
  • Blustery conditions follow on Saturday

We will remain on the chilly side with highs only getting back to the mid to upper 40s again. Clouds will gradually increase tonight but the night stays dry as lows fall back to the 20s.

Friday will start dry and cold, but as clouds lower and thicken in advance of an Arctic cold front, rain showers will briefly break out in the mountains before quickly transitioning to snow.

By evening, rain showers in the Piedmont will likewise change over to snow as colder air blasts in behind the front.(Source: WBTV)

The Piedmont won’t see any rain until very late in the day and afternoon readings will top out yet again in the upper 40s.

By evening, rain showers in the Piedmont will likewise change over to snow as colder air blasts in behind the front. At this point, the mountains will likely pick up two to four inches of new snow, though higher elevations will probably get a bit more. Everywhere else, the forecast will generally call for an inch or two, depending on how quickly the rain changes over to snow.

Longer rain translates to lower snow accumulation. A quick changeover to snow means a higher accumulation. Something to keep an eye on.

The snow will be gone early Saturday morning as blustery conditions kick in. There may be a few lingering flurries Saturday, but there will be at least partly sunny skies. High temperatures will only make it back to the mid to upper 30s Saturday afternoon and wind gusts will top out near 25 mph around Charlotte, but as high as 40 mph in the mountains.

Mostly sunny Sunday with less wind and afternoon temperatures improving to the middle 40s. More seasonal 50s are forecast for the first half of next week.

Hope you have a great day!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

